Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Short Interest Update

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 443.4% from the December 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pantheon Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of PTHRF opened at $0.45 on Friday. Pantheon Resources has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interest in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

