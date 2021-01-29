PANTHEON X 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $68,424.00 (XPN)

PANTHEON X (CURRENCY:XPN) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. PANTHEON X has a total market capitalization of $5.86 million and $68,424.00 worth of PANTHEON X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PANTHEON X has traded 103.6% higher against the US dollar. One PANTHEON X token can now be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PANTHEON X alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00049817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00126616 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00265859 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00065746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00066355 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.43 or 0.00311680 BTC.

PANTHEON X Profile

PANTHEON X’s total supply is 770,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 624,336,607 tokens. PANTHEON X’s official website is pantheonx.io

PANTHEON X Token Trading

PANTHEON X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PANTHEON X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PANTHEON X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PANTHEON X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PANTHEON X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PANTHEON X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.