Pantos Price Tops $0.0387 on Top Exchanges (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. Pantos has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $13,960.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pantos token can currently be bought for $0.0387 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pantos has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00048870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00128719 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00268290 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00066012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00065958 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00036319 BTC.

Pantos Token Profile

Pantos was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,597,763 tokens. Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official website is pantos.io . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pantos

Pantos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

