Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Short Interest Update

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a drop of 69.9% from the December 31st total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Paramount Gold Nevada stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.14. 46,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,850. Paramount Gold Nevada has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Paramount Gold Nevada stock. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,062,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Sprott Inc. owned 3.10% of Paramount Gold Nevada at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paramount Gold Nevada

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds interests in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada; and the Grassy Mountain gold project with 442 unpatented lode claims and 3 patented lode claims covering approximately 9,300 acres located in Malheur County, Oregon.

