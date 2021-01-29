Parkgene Price Hits $0.0072 on Top Exchanges (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Parkgene has a total market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $4,395.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parkgene token can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Parkgene has traded 227.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00066218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $288.89 or 0.00836794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005861 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00048223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.54 or 0.04071221 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00014754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017416 BTC.

Parkgene Token Profile

Parkgene is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

