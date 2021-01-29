Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.16

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.16 and traded as high as $39.57. Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) shares last traded at $39.15, with a volume of 290,064 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PKI shares. Raymond James set a C$50.00 target price on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.82.

Get Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$5.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.16.

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.79 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parkland Co. will post 1.9772794 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total transaction of C$336,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 536,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,544,046.

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.