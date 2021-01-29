Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.16

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.16 and traded as high as $39.57. Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) shares last traded at $39.15, with a volume of 290,064 shares trading hands.
Several analysts recently issued reports on PKI shares. Raymond James set a C$50.00 target price on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.82.
The stock has a market cap of C$5.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.16.
In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total transaction of C$336,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 536,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,544,046.
Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PKI)
Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.
