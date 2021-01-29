PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Reaches $1.21 on Major Exchanges

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $129.66 million and $2.09 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00003397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00084693 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00012286 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,718,812 tokens. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

PARSIQ Token Trading

PARSIQ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

