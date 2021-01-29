Particl Hits Market Capitalization of $5.95 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Particl has a total market cap of $5.95 million and $56,610.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Particl has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Particl coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001807 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00013836 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 74.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 63.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,755,742 coins and its circulating supply is 9,720,389 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Particl’s official website is particl.io

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

