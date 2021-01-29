Particl Price Up 6.2% Over Last Week (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Particl has a market capitalization of $5.67 million and approximately $14,574.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Particl has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Particl alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00013324 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 75.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,755,285 coins and its circulating supply is 9,719,977 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official website is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.