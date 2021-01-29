Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.40

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.40 and traded as high as $4.79. Partner Communications shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 729 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $874.92 million, a PE ratio of 159.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Partner Communications had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Partner Communications stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Partner Communications were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Partner Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

