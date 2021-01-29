Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Given Sell Rating at Berenberg Bank

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PGPHF. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Partners Group in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Friday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Partners Group in a report on Monday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Partners Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of PGPHF traded up $5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,226.00. The company had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 123. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,179.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,033.06. Partners Group has a fifty-two week low of $535.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,240.00.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

