Patron (PAT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $861,154.83

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Patron coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Patron has a market capitalization of $861,154.83 and approximately $21,411.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Patron Coin Profile

Patron (CRYPTO:PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

