PAX Gold Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.50 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. One PAX Gold coin can currently be bought for $1,864.35 or 0.05212333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $112.16 million and approximately $6.50 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00064623 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $284.47 or 0.00795312 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005656 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00045512 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.06 or 0.03863952 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00014045 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00016987 BTC.
PAX Gold Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “
Buying and Selling PAX Gold
