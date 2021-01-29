Paytomat (PTI) Market Cap Hits $60,594.70

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Paytomat coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Paytomat has a total market capitalization of $60,594.70 and approximately $3,575.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Paytomat has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00048654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00127937 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00266052 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00065389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00065490 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00035975 BTC.

Paytomat Coin Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com . The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Paytomat Coin Trading

Paytomat can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paytomat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paytomat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

