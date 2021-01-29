PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 3.28%.

Shares of PCSB stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $15.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average is $13.99. PCSB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.42. The company has a market capitalization of $246.93 million, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.63.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PCSB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

