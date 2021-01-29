PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Shares Up 18.7%

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s share price shot up 18.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.05. 897,187 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 431,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PDSB. HC Wainwright raised shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.60 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.97.

The company has a market capitalization of $67.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 624.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 90,002 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 693.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

About PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial, a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

