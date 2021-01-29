PEAKDEFI Market Capitalization Tops $19.98 Million (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $19.98 million and approximately $270,121.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEAKDEFI token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000691 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00062525 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $291.52 or 0.00772811 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005475 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00044062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,440.44 or 0.03818558 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00013520 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00017634 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a token. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 480,565,359 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,645,077 tokens. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

