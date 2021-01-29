PEAKDEFI Tops One Day Trading Volume of $234,168.00 (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $20.05 million and approximately $234,168.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEAKDEFI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00066569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $289.62 or 0.00860985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00049255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.92 or 0.04194374 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014651 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017755 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Token Profile

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a token. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 480,565,359 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,645,077 tokens. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

