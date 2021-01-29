Peercoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $79,955.00 (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, Peercoin has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peercoin has a market cap of $11.05 million and $79,955.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Peercoin alerts:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001996 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00045732 BTC.

About Peercoin

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,745,827 coins. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.