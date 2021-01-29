Peercoin (PPC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $74,656.00

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peercoin has a market cap of $10.10 million and $74,656.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001911 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00050139 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin (PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,746,455 coins. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

