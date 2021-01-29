Peerplays (PPY) Hits Market Cap of $600,935.60

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Peerplays coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular exchanges. Peerplays has a total market cap of $600,935.60 and $39,009.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Peerplays has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00049276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00128894 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00269606 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00066094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00066506 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00035710 BTC.

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays launched on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com

Peerplays Coin Trading

Peerplays can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

