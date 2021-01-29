PegNet Price Down 38.9% This Week (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last week, PegNet has traded down 38.9% against the dollar. One PegNet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PegNet has a market cap of $869,183.82 and $8,257.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00049681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00125939 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00264575 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00066626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00065188 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.08 or 0.00311837 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org

