Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Insider Sells $690,214.24 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total transaction of $690,214.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,703.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mariana Garavaglia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $724,530.40.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $599,243.36.

On Monday, November 30th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $526,509.28.

Shares of PTON traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.13. 4,560,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,481,081. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.75. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,083.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PTON shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,360,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 12.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $2,802,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

