Penbrook Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NNY)

Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NNY) by 69.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,324 shares during the quarter. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund comprises 1.3% of Penbrook Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Penbrook Management LLC owned about 1.22% of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NNY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

NNY stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0255 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

