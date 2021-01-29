Penbrook Management LLC Buys 11,500 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,750 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in 2U were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in 2U by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 8,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 2U by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TWOU opened at $40.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. 2U, Inc. has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $49.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average of $38.23.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $201.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.67 million. Analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TWOU shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on 2U from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 2U from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.08.

In related news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $162,487.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,343 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,912.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $895,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,514 shares in the company, valued at $10,330,931.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

