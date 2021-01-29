Penbrook Management LLC Decreases Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Penbrook Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,150 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $145.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.75. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $171.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,083.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $757.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PTON shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.14.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 169,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $16,961,036.64. Following the transaction, the president now owns 129,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,006,691.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $12,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,761,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 702,509 shares of company stock worth $88,137,845 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

