Penbrook Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM)

Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PIM. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 412,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 71,968 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE PIM opened at $4.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.15. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $4.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.