Penbrook Management LLC Increases Holdings in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) by 84.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 194,350 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC owned about 0.63% of OncoCyte worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in OncoCyte by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in OncoCyte by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 694,768 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in OncoCyte by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 49,652 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 89.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 48,539 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 80.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 269,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 119,999 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Shares of OCX opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $359.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.23. OncoCyte Co. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $6.13.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 1,460,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $4,994,157.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OCX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded OncoCyte to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on OncoCyte from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Benchmark raised OncoCyte from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on OncoCyte in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OncoCyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.66.

OncoCyte Profile

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.