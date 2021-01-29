Penbrook Management LLC Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 124,700 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000. Penbrook Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of 3D Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 69.9% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $109,400.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,479 shares of company stock worth $309,561. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DDD shares. Craig Hallum cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. William Blair raised 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on 3D Systems from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. 3D Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

Shares of DDD opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.66. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $44.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

