Penbrook Management LLC Purchases 20,080 Shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,080 shares during the period. Identiv makes up 1.1% of Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Penbrook Management LLC owned 1.03% of Identiv worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Identiv by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 484,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 15,069 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 3rd quarter worth $1,967,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Shares of INVE opened at $8.06 on Friday. Identiv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $8.92. The company has a market capitalization of $145.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.44.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $24.86 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Identiv, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nina B. Shapiro sold 15,000 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

