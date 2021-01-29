Penbrook Management LLC Sells 54,460 Shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Penbrook Management LLC decreased its holdings in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,460 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Kopin worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kopin by 37.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 111,443 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the third quarter worth $386,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the third quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the second quarter worth $47,000. 18.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Richard Sneider sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 364,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bor Yeu Tsaur sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 548,359 shares of company stock worth $1,779,505. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $5.00 on Friday. Kopin Co. has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $6.26. The firm has a market cap of $425.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Kopin had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $9.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KOPN shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Kopin from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

