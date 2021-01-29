Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Short Interest Update

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PENMF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,509. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 million, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.15. Peninsula Energy has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Peninsula Energy in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lance uranium project situated in Wyoming; and interest in Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.

