Pennpetro Energy Plc (PPP.L) (LON:PPP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.00

Pennpetro Energy Plc (PPP.L) (LON:PPP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.30), with a volume of 260 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.35).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 27.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.33. The stock has a market cap of £16.64 million and a PE ratio of -14.72.

Pennpetro Energy Plc (PPP.L) Company Profile (LON:PPP)

Pennpetro Energy Plc engages in the onshore oil and gas exploration and production in the United States. Its principal property is the undeveloped central portion of the Gonzales oil field that consists of leasehold petroleum mineral interests with approximately 1,000 leases on 2,500 acres of land and proven oil condensates located in the City of Gonzales, Texas.

