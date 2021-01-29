Penta Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 43% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. Penta has a market cap of $8.71 million and approximately $651,352.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Penta has traded 353.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Penta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Penta alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00065885 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $288.89 or 0.00838713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00049296 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.22 or 0.04088355 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014634 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017498 BTC.

Penta Coin Profile

Penta (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Penta’s official website is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Penta Coin Trading

Penta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Penta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Penta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.