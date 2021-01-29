PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Tops $0.0021 on Exchanges

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $88,013.61 and $568.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017903 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001364 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001865 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 88.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00021289 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 59,736,675 coins and its circulating supply is 41,753,110 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

PEPS Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

