Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Shares Gap Down to $1.18

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.18, but opened at $1.08. Performant Financial shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 3,980 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of -0.79.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.23 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Performant Financial stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 706,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,999 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 1.29% of Performant Financial worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

