Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Shares Gap Down to $1.18

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.18, but opened at $1.08. Performant Financial shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 3,980 shares.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of -0.79.
Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.23 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
About Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT)
Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.
