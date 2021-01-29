Perlin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.15 Million (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 29th. Perlin has a market capitalization of $18.68 million and approximately $5.15 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Perlin has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One Perlin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0387 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Perlin Profile

Perlin (PERL) is a coin. It launched on August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 483,139,908 coins. Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Perlin’s official website is perlin.net . The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Perlin Coin Trading

