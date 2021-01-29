Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PFE. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $36.50. 949,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,933,160. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $202.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.41.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,530,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,308,754,000 after buying an additional 6,785,335 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,792,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,469,816,000 after buying an additional 6,620,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 441,792,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,469,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,794,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,419,393,000 after acquiring an additional 10,838,463 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Pfizer by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,337,737,000 after acquiring an additional 36,092,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

