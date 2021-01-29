Phantomx Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded down 60.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Phantomx token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantomx has a market cap of $9,056.40 and approximately $3.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phantomx has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phantomx alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.52 or 0.00285115 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00030924 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003144 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $515.21 or 0.01379017 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantomx Token Profile

Phantomx (CRYPTO:PNX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 tokens. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Phantomx

Phantomx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantomx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantomx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.