Pharmacielo (OTCMKTS:PHCEF) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Shares of Pharmacielo Ltd (OTCMKTS:PHCEF) traded down 8.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.22. 59,179 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 64,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81.

Pharmacielo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PHCEF)

PharmaCielo Ltd., through its subsidiary, PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings SAS., cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products in Colombia and internationally. It provides cannabidiol and tetrahydrocannabinol-focused cannabis oil extracts for channel distributors, including pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Pharmacielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharmacielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.