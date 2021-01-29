PhaseRx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZRXQ) Short Interest Up 200.0% in January

PhaseRx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZRXQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PZRXQ remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,190. PhaseRx has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05.

About PhaseRx

PhaseRx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a portfolio of products for the treatment of inherited enzyme deficiencies in the liver using intracellular enzyme replacement therapy. The company develops its products based on its proprietary Hybrid mRNA technology platform, which allows the synthesis of missing enzyme inside the cell.

