PhaseRx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZRXQ) Short Interest Up 200.0% in January

PhaseRx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZRXQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PZRXQ remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,190. PhaseRx has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05.
About PhaseRx
