PhenixFIN (NYSE:MCC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.64

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:MCC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.64 and traded as high as $29.47. PhenixFIN shares last traded at $28.60, with a volume of 16,248 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PhenixFIN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.64. The company has a market capitalization of $77.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:MCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The investment management company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.14). PhenixFIN had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 391.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PhenixFIN Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PhenixFIN stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:MCC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned approximately 0.09% of PhenixFIN as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

PhenixFIN Company Profile (NYSE:MCC)

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

