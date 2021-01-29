Philip Morris International (PM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Philip Morris International to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $81.28 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.36. The company has a market capitalization of $126.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Edward Jones cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

