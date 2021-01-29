Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.15. 53,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,062,484. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.35. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $98.91. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.82). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.44.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.