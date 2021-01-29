Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Position Trimmed by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. cut its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,473 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.08% of Phillips 66 worth $23,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,418,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,576,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,044 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,672,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $605,105,000 after purchasing an additional 81,872 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,997,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,759,000 after purchasing an additional 825,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,114,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,576,000 after buying an additional 513,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.25. 70,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,062,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.40 and its 200-day moving average is $61.35.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.82). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PSX shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.44.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

