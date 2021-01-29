Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 41.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.12. 2,557,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,764. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average of $26.84. Phillips 66 Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.93%. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.59%.

In other news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,445 shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $43,422.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,474 shares in the company, valued at $975,843.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Several research firms have commented on PSXP. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

