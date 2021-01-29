Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Shares Down 6.3%

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) was down 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.86 and last traded at $25.12. Approximately 2,561,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 1,166,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PSXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 56.75%. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.93%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.59%.

In other news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $43,422.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,843.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 30.7% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,083,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,035,000 after acquiring an additional 724,005 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,085,000 after acquiring an additional 320,509 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 131.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,841,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,736 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 15.6% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 383,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,838,000 after acquiring an additional 51,830 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 568.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 187,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 159,137 shares during the period. 22.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

