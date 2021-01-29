Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited (PSDL.L) (LON:PSDL) Trading 2.8% Higher

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited (PSDL.L) (LON:PSDL) traded up 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 325 ($4.25) and last traded at GBX 325 ($4.25). 113,807 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 260,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 316 ($4.13).

The stock has a market cap of £312.22 million and a P/E ratio of 14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 323.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 313.79.

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited (PSDL.L) Company Profile (LON:PSDL)

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Ltd. specializes it's investments in mid-market. It prefers to invests in residential, commercial and apartment buildings. The fund focuses on Germany, particularly Berlin.

