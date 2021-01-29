Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Reaches $0.0031 on Exchanges

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 23.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $249,608.30 and $12.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,078.56 or 1.00179521 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00023520 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $288.02 or 0.00846697 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.14 or 0.00306129 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.96 or 0.00193908 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002323 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001780 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 278.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002189 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00031404 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 81,529,400 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.