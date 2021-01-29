PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Trading Up 12.3% This Week

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. One PhoenixDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $103,216.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00048537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00123197 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00262061 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00065682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00064134 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00033683 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,837,758 tokens. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io

PhoenixDAO Token Trading

PhoenixDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

